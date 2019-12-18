Accident averted after plane’s nose gear fails to deploy at Goa airport

The landing gear of the plane continued to remain underplayed and was only deployed on the third “go-around”. (File) The landing gear of the plane continued to remain underplayed and was only deployed on the third “go-around”. (File)

A dramatic series of decisions in a gap of a few minutes averted a major accident involving a SpiceJet plane at Goa’s Dabolim International Airport Tuesday.

SpiceJet flight SG 3568, which took off from Surat, was on its final approach to land at Dabolim when runway controller Ramesh Tigga spotted that the nose gear was not deployed.

“The runway controller immediately alerted the ATC tower where the on-duty air traffic controller, Lt Cdr Harmeet Kaur, informed the incoming aircraft to abort the landing and make a second attempt after a ‘go-around’,” a statement from the Navy, which is the nodal operator for Dabolim airport, said.

The Goa airport is part of the INS Hansa Naval airbase located at Vasco, 35 km from Panaji.

The landing gear of the plane continued to remain underplayed and was only deployed on the third “go-around”.

A statement from SpiceJet said, “During approach, when the landing gear was selected to down position, the Nose Landing Gear Door amber light remained on. Hence, the pilot carried out a precautionary ‘go around’.”

“The flight landed safely under assistance of emergency and safety services to recover the aircraft,” the Navy statement said.

