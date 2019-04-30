Acche Din’ more elusive than ‘Yeti’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at PM Modi

Taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday said the ‘Achhe Din’ or good days promised by the central government are more elusive than the ‘Yeti’. Akhilesh’s comment comes in response to the Indian Army’s discovery of footprints of an alleged mythical creature called ‘Yeti’ during an army expedition to Mount Makalu.

“It seems that “Acche Din” are more elusive than the Yeti,” Akhilesh tweeted.

The Army Tuesday claimed its mountain expedition team found footprints of Yeti measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on April 9. “For the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sighted Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’ measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past,” it said in a tweet.

The Yeti- a giant ape-like creature – is part of South Asian folklore. It is similar to the legends of Big Foot or Sasquatch in North American and the Loch Ness Monster in Scotland. Most of the literature on the Yeti comes from folklore.