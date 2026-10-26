On Accession Day, Mehbooba Mufti calls for discussion on Kashmir: ‘Discussed everywhere, but here’

From the United Nations to states going to elections, Kashmir is discussed everywhere, but in the union territory, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday, as she called for discussions on Kashmir.

Speaking at a party meeting on Accession Day, which marks the day the erstwhile princely state of Jammu & Kashmir acceded to India, Mufti said that in J&K, Kashmir is discussed only through central investigation agencies, anti-terror laws, the Public Safety Act (PSA), and curfews. October 26 is observed as Accession Day.

“The biggest thing is that Jammu and Kashmir is being talked about everywhere. You heard recently in the United Nations, Turkish President Erdogan also talked about Kashmir. Keeping with its tradition, Pakistan also talked about it. Our people, the Government of India, said it’s an integral part of India, and no one can talk about it. And you will see, when the elections happen in Uttar Pradesh, in Himachal, in Punjab or anywhere, Jammu and Kashmir will be talked about. But where Jammu and Kashmir is not talked about, it is here,” Mufti said, adding that if it does get discussed, “it is done through NIA [National Investigation Agency], through CBI [the Central Bureau of Investigation], through other agencies, UAPA [the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act], PSA [the Public Safety Act] and through curfews”.