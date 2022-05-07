‘Will give Acceptance of Necessity for almost all weapons to Indian industry’: Vice Chief of Army

Acceptance of Necessity for almost all weapons and equipment for the Indian Army will be given to the Indian industry. Vice Chief of Army Lt Gen B S Raju said while inaugurating the North Tech Symposium in Udhampur Saturday, adding, future wars need to be fought with indigenous equipment.

Raju said, “Hereafter, the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) will only be given to indigenous defence manufacturers. We will come more than half a distance to meet your aspirations. We will give you all the facilities that are required, whether it is equipment, testing facilities and most importantly our time.”

When asked later, he said around 90 per cent of the AoNs will be for indigenous procurements. An AoN is accorded by the Defence Ministry for a particular weapon system or equipment at the beginning of the procurement process. The focus on AoNs for the domestic industry is a part of the government push to encourage the nascent defence manufacturing industry in the country and to wean off dependence on foreign weapons, as India is one of the top defence importers in the world.

Raju also told the industry members participating in the symposium that the Army will “not ask you the moon” and the Preliminary Service Quality Requirements (PSQR), the requirements that an equipment or weapon needs to meet, “that we are going to give are going to be reasonable so that you are able to produce”. He said if the industry can meet 80 per cent of “our aspirations, then we will go ahead and issue orders”.

He later told journalists that the Army is working on making the PSQRs simpler. The strict PSQRs demanded by the forces have been a cause of lament by many industry members.

Speaking about the kind of technology the Army is looking for, Raju said, “We need drones of all kinds which are able to do persistent surveillance, carry payload, carry ammunition to the place of choice, secure communication, medical equipment, troops on ground need good habitat and so on.”

The “onerous task of the commanders is to be able to get this equipment to our soldiers,” he said and mentioned that the “message from the top is very clear, to fight future wars with indigenous equipment”.

There is also a need, Raju said, to “further simplify our procedures so that they are more flexible, agile so that they can meet the aspirations of the troops, the industry and the users” and the Army, he added, “has entered into contracts worth Rs. 40,000 crore with the Indian industry” in the last two years.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi later while speaking to a few journalists said that there are two kinds of immediate requirements that the Northern Command is looking at. “The immediate requirements are what we were exporting from outside and where we feel that the enemy has a technology which we need to counter. These are the two major criteria.”

As examples, Dwivedi said we need to look for indigenous alternatives of the Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) and clothing for high-altitudes, for which the Army wants to find a domestic alternate, and surveillance and counter surveillance, Iike drones and counter drones.

He further said, “Because this technology is evolving every day, whatever we are doing, the adversary is able to find a counter to it. We have to again look for a counter.”

Dwivedi said that these technologies are being developed internationally but “by the time they come here, they are very late and obsolete. Therefore, it is imperative for us to develop these technologies in India, so that we are also able to evolve and graduate to a higher level, in conjunction with what the adversary is doing, or even better than that.”

Over 150 Indian defence companies participated in the symposium, showcasing their latest technologies they are offering to the armed forces.