ACB to probe case against SMC official

The Surat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials will start probe into the disproportionate assets case against Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ketan Patel, of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

After the fire incident at Takshashila arcade at Sarthana area in Surat city on May 24, 2019, in which 22 students died, Surat police had arrested SMC officials, fire department officials, builders, tuition class owner and Dakshin Gujarat Vij Compnay officials.

The Surat ACB officials, after getting orders from the higher authorities, started probe into disproportionate assets of the SMC officials arrested in the case. During investigation, the Surat ACB officials had, on June 13, 2019, written to the director of the State ACB and the Surat municipal commissioner to allow them to probe five class one rank officer of the SMC, under disproportionate assets case. These class 1-rank officials include, J M Patel (presently retired), Ketan Patel, Debashish Basak, Parag Munshi and J A Solanki.

However the application was approved by the state government granting permission to probe the case against Ketan Patel on Thursday. However the permission to probe the remaining officials are still pending.

Deputy Municipal Commi-ssioner Ketan Patel remained absent from duties on Thursday.

Sources in the SMC said that Ketan Patel joined the Surat Municipal Corporation in 1988 and is likely to get retired in 2024.

Surat ACB Assistant Director N P Gohil said, “We have got permission to probe into disproportionate assets case against Deputy Municipal Commi-ssioner Ketan Patel. We will start procedures in coming days.”

Sources in the SMC claimed that Ketan patel had given his resignation and it will be discussed in the upcoming standing committee meeting and the general board meeting whether to accept it or not. Ketan Patel was appointed the Surat Deputy Municipal commissioner a couple of years ago.

