Academically bright, in jail while others were freed: Aligarh court grants bail to AMU student

Taking the academic records of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Sharjeel Usmani into account, as also the fact that others arrested in the case have already got bail, an Aligarh court has granted him bail in connection with an anti-CAA violence case in the city last year.

Usmani was arrested by Aligarh Police for allegedly taking part in riots that broke out following protests against the citizenship law on the AMU campus on December 15, 2019.

Granting bail, Narendra Singh, Special Judge (SC/ST Act) in Aligarh Sessions Court, stated: “The academic records of the accused manifest that he has been a bright student. He has written many articles which are also available on records. He is presently in jail. All other accused have been granted bail. Keeping the accused further in jail will serve no purpose. Therefore, in consideration of the undergone period in jail by the accused and his academic records, the case is fit to grant bail to the accused.”

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with the condition that Usmani will not tamper with evidence and will be present for trial if and when needed.

While the order was issued on August 28, the accused was granted bail on September 1.

“The delay was because the identification process was taking time. It was a procedural delay,” Ale Nabi, Usmani’s lawyer, said. “The most important part is that he has been granted bail in all cases filed in Civil Lines Police Station. The trial is yet to begin.”

Usmani has been granted bail in four cases; the hearing in another case, filed under Goonda Act, is due on September 7.

“I will wait for the court’s order and then decide what needs to be done. But the fact is that I am not going back on the cause,” Usmani told The Indian Express. “They are thinking of robbing our citizenship, and that will leave us with nothing. So the struggle will continue.”

Usmani was arrested on July 10 by the ATS in Azamgarh.

