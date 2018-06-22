AC on full blast to hound out passengers: AirAsia traveller

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
The airline, acknowledging the delay due to technical problems, said there was no danger to any of the passengers due to air conditioning.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2018 3:28:13 am
A traveller on-board a Kolkata-Bagdogra flight of the budget carrier AirAsia India on Wednesday alleged that the pilot put the “air conditioning blower on full blast to hound the passengers out” at the Kolkata airport due to the flight being delayed. The airline, acknowledging the delay due to technical problems, said there was no danger to any of the passengers due to air conditioning.

Indian Oil Corporation’s Executive Director (West Bengal), Dipankar Ray, who was on the flight, posted a video of agitated passengers inside the aircraft on Facebook. “(The aircraft was) kept stationary for one hour on tarmac to instruct deplaning. When passengers objected, (the pilot) put blowers in full blast to hound passengers out.No food or water in between,” Ray wrote on Facebook. He said the plane returned to the parking bay and the airline announced there was a technical snag. AirAsia India said in a statement, “All affected guests were offered refreshments and provided with alternate arrangements requested for. AirAsia regrets the inconvenience… There was no danger to any of the occupants on-board the aircraft as the cool conditioned air being circulated was condensing…”

