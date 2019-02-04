ABVP urges govt to form panel to resolve row

RSS’s students wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Sunday urged the government to immediately form a high-powered committee to resolve the ongoing issue of reservation in faculty recruitment after the Supreme Court’s order turning down the government’s Special Leave Petition seeking implementation of reservation roster on the basis of university as a unit.

In a statement, ABVP national general secretary Ashish Chauhan said the students’ organisation firmly believes that the benefits of constitutional reservation should be delivered “equitably and judiciously”, and in no circumstances opportunities for the marginalised classes be curtailed.

“Hence, ABVP demands that the government should form a high-powered committee, with proper representation of the concerned groups, to seek solutions in time-bound period, of not more than 30 days, for making a new framework to sort the ongoing issue in order to ensure justice to all sections of the reserved categories,” Chauhan said in the statement.