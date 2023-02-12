‘Highly irresponsible’: ABVP slams Union finance secy’s remarks on budgetary allocation for education

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) strongly condemned the remarks made by Union Finance Secretary T V Somanathan in the context of the budgetary allocation for the education sector in an interview given to an English daily and said they were “highly irresponsible” and “insensitive”.

Defending the Centre’s decisions in this year’s Budget, the top bureaucrat had indicated that the country’s quality of education will not improve even if the government invested more money in the sector.

In a press release issued Thursday, the ABVP said, “The comments made by the Union Finance Secretary are not only contrary to the wider understanding that emerges out of the comprehensive deliberations held during the course of formation of National Education Policy 2020, but also overlook the issues brought to fore by the Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi with respect to the education sector.”

It further said, “The Union Finance Secretary’s comments on budgetary allocation for education in his interview to the daily reflect his lack of proper understanding on matters concerning education, and are highly irresponsible.”

According to the ABVP, “The Kothari Commission (1966) recommended that the budgetary allocation for the education sector should be at 6 per cent, in addition to this, all National Education Policies and various documents and papers pertaining to the education sector, released from time to time after a lot of deliberation among experts, have underlined the importance of budgetary allocation for education. While there has been an increase in the said budgetary allocation, it still does not meet the recommended 6 per cent allocation.”

The ABVP’s national general secretary Yagyavalkya Shukla said, “The issue of proper investment of funds in the education sector is indispensable and crucial for a better common future. Allocation of funds is an essential factor to improve the access and quality of education in the country. All developed countries invest heavily in their education system. Such remarks will only boost mistrust against the government in the education community at a time when the entire country is anticipating substantial changes after the New Education Policy. The remarks made by the Union Finance Secretary regarding the education sector are insensitive and unfortunate.”