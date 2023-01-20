ABVP lends support to wrestlers protesting against WFI president over sexual harassment allegations

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has come out in support of the wrestlers protesting against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

“Sportspersons are the pride and honour of the country. ABVP demands that the government form a high level committee on the legitimate demands and problems faced by players protesting at Jantar Mantar and resolve their problems quickly,” the organization said in a statement.

Underlining that the players had brought laurels for the country and so their problems must be dealt with seriously, ABVP National General Secretary, late on Thursday, said, “The government will have to quickly decide on the demands of players who have brought laurels for the country in Olympics and Commonwealth Games. The government must investigate the issues raised during the protests and clarify the situation. Appropriate steps must be taken in the interest of the players based on facts. In the past, various sports federations have faced allegations which is not ideal. The government and the Ministry of Sports ponder seriously over the issues raised and take decisions so that players do not face any problems and play with their full strength.”

India’s most-decorated women wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, on Wednesday accused Singh of sexual harassment. Addressing the media on behalf of the women wrestlers who were allegedly exploited Vinesh Phogat, the country’s only double World Championship medallist, said, “Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan. Some of the coaches appointed at national camps have been sexually harassing women wrestlers for years. The WFI president is also involved in sexual harassment.”

The wrestlers have been staging a protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Late on Thursday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met the wrestlers even as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president and former sprint star PT Usha requested them to “come forward and voice their concerns” with the association. “We will ensure a complete investigation to ensure justice,” Usha posted on Twitter.

The WFI, meanwhile, decided to hold an emergency general council meeting in Ayodhya to discuss the allegations, according to the federation’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Advertisement

In Express Opinion | Sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers: Wrestle with this

Earlier in the day, the sit-in protest venue in Delhi was packed after international wrestlers and dangal pehelwans from Haryana, UP and Rajasthan, along with farmer leader Narendra Tau, gathered after Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia sought support on Instagram the previous night.

On Wednesday, sharing the dais with Vinesh and endorsing the allegations, India’s lone Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik had said, “We have just come to save them. We are fighting for them. When the time comes, we will speak up. We will give the names of those who have been exploited to whoever is doing the probe.”

Following the accusations, Singh told the media: “Is anyone saying that the WFI has sexually harassed a wrestler? Only Vinesh has said it. Has anyone come forward and said that they have been sexually harassed? Even if one wrestler comes forward and says that she has been sexually harassed, I am ready to be hanged that day.”