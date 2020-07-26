ABVP president booked in harassment case, outfit says complaint withdrawn

The Chennai police on Saturday booked ABVP national president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam in a case of allegedly harassing a woman. (Representational Image) The Chennai police on Saturday booked ABVP national president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam in a case of allegedly harassing a woman. (Representational Image)

The Chennai police on Saturday booked ABVP national president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam in a case of allegedly harassing a woman. However, the student outfit, late at night, issued a statement saying the complainant, Balaji Vijayaraghavan, the woman’s nephew, has withdrawn the complaint.

“Misunderstandings between two families now stand cleared and all issues between the two parties have now resolved,” the ABVP stated.

Vijayaraghavan said the complaint has not been withdrawn technically, even if there were talks to this effect on Saturday. “An FIR has been filed and legal procedures have to follow,” he said. “We want police to look at evidence which were portrayed as false by the accused. During the process, we may reconsider withdrawing the complaint for the fact that the accused is a doctor and his service may be vital…”

Earlier in the day, a police officer said Shanmugam was booked under under IPC Sections 271 (knowingly disobeying rule) and 427 (mischief causing damage), as also under Tamil Nadu Women Harassment (Prevention) Act. The officer said he will be summoned for inquiry soon.

The case was registered on Saturday evening on a petition filed by a 62-year-old woman at Adambakkam police station. Although the complaint was filed on July 11 by Vijayaraghavan, the police had only issued a receipt and delayed registration of FIR.

The incident reportedly followed a disagreement over parking slots at their housing society.

