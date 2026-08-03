ABVP flags paper leaks in 3 Opposition states, Bihar; backs reform movements

Members of ABVP detained near backside of Punjab CM's residence in sector 2 Chandigarh while they were o the way to Gehrao the residence of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains againts the paper leak in Punjab on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Underlining that every student has the right to a “fair, transparent, credible and merit-based” examination process, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday extended support to students’ movements against alleged question paper leaks in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka and Punjab public service commissions.

It also announced it would submit a comprehensive set of recommendations to the high-powered committee, led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, which was announced by PM Narendra Modi last week, to look into next-generation reforms for the country’s education sector.

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At its two-day Central Working Committee meeting in Kerala’s Ernakulam, the RSS-affiliated student organisation said recurring paper leaks had raised serious concerns over the credibility of the country’s examination system.