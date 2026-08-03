ABVP flags paper leaks in 3 Opposition states, Bihar; backs reform movements

Underlining that every student has the right to a “fair, transparent, credible and merit-based” examination process, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday extended support to students’ movements against alleged question paper leaks in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka and Punjab public service commissions.
It also announced it would submit a comprehensive set of recommendations to the high-powered committee, led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, which was announced by PM Narendra Modi last week, to look into next-generation reforms for the country’s education sector.
At its two-day Central Working Committee meeting in Kerala’s Ernakulam, the RSS-affiliated student organisation said recurring paper leaks had raised serious concerns over the credibility of the country’s examination system.
Significantly, three of the exams flagged by the ABVP — conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and Punjab recruitment authorities — are all in states ruled by non-BJP parties or alliances.
The organisation also linked its proposed reforms to the high-powered committee constituted by the Centre following alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 exam.
ABVP national general secretary, Virendra Singh Solanki, said the organisation would place detailed institutional reform proposals before the committee to strengthen the country’s examination framework and eliminate malpractices. The organisation also appealed to student bodies, educationists and civil society groups to join, what it described, as a nationwide movement for exam reforms.
This comes days after ABVP took a nuanced stand on the CJP-led protests in Delhi over alleged exam irregularities. While condemning the clashes between students and security personnel and acknowledging that concerns over the credibility of competitive exams were genuine, ABVP stopped short of backing the agitation by Abhijeet Dipke-founded Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). It argued that exam reforms should not be politicised and instead called for institutional measures to restore confidence in the recruitment system.
The CWC also resolved to expand ABVP’s nationwide “Screen Time to Activity Time” campaign, which encourages students to reduce time spent on digital devices and devote at least 30 minutes a day to physical activities, sports, outdoor engagements and community participation. The organisation also said it would intensify its “Campus to Campus Vande Mataram” campaign, particularly in Kerala, where the meeting was held.
Welcoming Parliament’s passage of the National Honour (Prevention of Insults) Amendment Bill, 2026, which grants legal protection to Vande Mataram, ABVP described the legislation as a “historic milestone”. It announced it would organise Tiranga rallies, the “Ek Gaanv-Ek Tiranga” campaign and community singing of Vande Mataram as part of Independence Day celebrations across the country.
The meeting also finalised programmes to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the 50th anniversary of the Anti-Emergency Movement, besides reviewing organisational initiatives such as the All India Hostel Survey, international student outreach and expansion plans.