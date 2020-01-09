ABVP loses all four seats to NSUI at Sanskrit University in Varanasi

The victorious NSUI candidates of Sampurnanad Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya student elections. (ANI) The victorious NSUI candidates of Sampurnanad Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya student elections. (ANI)

In a big embarrassment for the BJP, its students’ wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) lost the students union elections at the Sampurnanad Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya to the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

The ABVP lost all its four seats which it had won in the 2019 elections.

In the results announced on Wednesday, the candidate of NSUI, the students’ wing of Congress, Shivam Shukla won the president post with a margin of 485 votes out of the total 988 votes polled, news agency ANI reported. NSUI Chandan Kumar Mishra also won the post of vice-president with 554.

The NSUI also won the post of general secretary among other posts in the fray.

Reacting on the victory, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she is proud of the NSUI for the “fantastic” results.

“So proud of NSUI for the fantastic results at Sampoornanad Sanskrit University: 4 out of 4!! Well done!!,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Priyanka is also scheduled to visit Varanasi tomorrow to meet students of Banaras Hindu University and members of civil society.

