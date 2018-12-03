Policemen damaged photos of Bharat Mata at our office: ABVP

THE ALIGARH district administration has ordered an inquiry after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) district unit alleged that police created a ruckus and damaged framed pictures of ‘Bharat Mata’ installed in their office on November 26. They have also claimed that two viral audio clips, in which two persons are purportedly heard saying that the incident was orchestrated by ABVP members, were created at the behest of the police.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sahni denied the allegations.

According to police, on November 26, a team led by ASP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun was conducting a vehicle-checking drive near Achaltar area. They were confiscating keys of bikers who were not wearing helmets or did not have documents. Among them was ABVP’s Aligarh district convener, Seetu Chaudhary, who was not wearing a helmet, they added.

“When I asked them to return the key and issue a challan, the policemen misbehaved. I went to the ABVP office and informed some unit members. We later went to him (Neeraj Kumar) and asked him to return the key. He then abused us and asked cops to put us in his vehicle,” said Chaudhary.

He further said, “When people gathered, the policemen let us go. We started protesting and in the meantime, some policemen went inside the ABVP office, threw furniture around and broke three photographs of ‘Bharat Mata’.”

The SSP then suspended four constables for dereliction of duty.

“Two days later, an audio clip in which two persons were heard saying that the ruckus inside the ABVP office was created by its own members, went viral. We found that the voices were of former ABVP members Amit Goswami and Saurabh Chaudhary. Both were expelled from ABVP three years ago for anti-party activities. A day later, another audio clip went viral in which Saurabh Chaudhary was heard talking to a senior police officer,” said ABVP’s Aligarh unit convener Nanak Rajput.

“We demanded an inquiry by the DM because the audio clips were prepared on the police’s directions,” said ABVP state organising secretary Jaikaran.

SSP Sahni said, “I had already ordered an inquiry. The allegation that policemen created a ruckus inside the ABVP office is false. Four constables who were suspended have been reinstated after the audio clips surfaced.”