‘Abuse of power’: Congress moves privilege notice against PM over April 18 address

“Any such reflection or imputation directly undermines the dignity and authority of the House and interferes with the free and independent discharge of parliamentary duties by its members,” he said.

The Congress on Tuesday moved a privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly “casting aspersions” on the “independence and integrity” of elected MPs in his address to the nation on April 18.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation on April 18, a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill-2026 was defeated in the Lok Sabha, for failing to secure the required two-thirds majority as required under the provisions of Article 368 of the Constitution.

In the notice submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress MP K C Venugopal said: “In the 29-minute speech termed as ‘address to the nation’, the Prime Minister criticised opposition parties for blocking the Bill and made direct reflections on the voting pattern of members of the Opposition and attributed motives to them.”