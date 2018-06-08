Abu Salem gets 7-year jail term for extortion

Abu Salem had demanded Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash in 2002. Abu Salem had demanded Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash in 2002.

Stating that gangster Abu Salem is not “entitled” to any leniency, a Delhi court Thursday sentenced him to seven years rigorous imprisonment for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman in 2002. Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat observed that Salem indulged in extending threats and extortion, and had previously been involved in several cases. “… As per the prosecution’s case, the convict is a hardcore criminal who indulged in activities of extending threats and extortion… and he has been previously involved in several cases of similar nature. Therefore, he deserves severe punishment of such a magnitude that the same should be a lesson for the convict and an alarming lesson for others,” said the ASJ.

On May 26, the court convicted Salem under IPC sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Salem had demanded Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash in 2002.

The court, however, acquitted the other accused — Chanchal Mehta, Majid Khan, Pawan Kumar Mittal and Mohammad Ashraf — citing lack of evidence against them.

