Absolutely wrong: Rajnath Singh condemns trolls against Sushma Swaraj

“I consider this as absolutely wrong,” Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said. (Express photo) “I consider this as absolutely wrong,” Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said. (Express photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday condemned the trolling of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on social media and termed it as “absolutely wrong”. “I consider this as absolutely wrong,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the trolls and those indulging in “verbal abuse”. “Strongly condemn the language used on social media against @sushmaswaraj Ji . She is a senior politician. We must respect each other and must never indulge in any form of verbal abuse,” she tweeted.

Strongly condemn the language used on the social media against @sushmaswaraj Ji . She is a senior politician. We must respect each other and must never indulge in any form of verbal abuse — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 2, 2018

Last week, the MEA chief found herself on the receiving end on social media after she was trolled by some for pulling up a passport office employee for allegedly harassing an inter-faith couple. Swaraj, who returned to India after a week-long trip abroad, called out the abusive handles by ‘liking’ their tweets.

Unaware of what had happened in her absence, she posted on twitter saying, “I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I don’t know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them,” Swaraj posted on Twitter.

Read | Days after calling out abuse, Sushma Swaraj starts Twitter poll on trolling

Late Saturday night, Sushma started a Twitter poll asking users whether they “approve of” such tweets (trolls). “Friends : I have liked some tweets. This is happening for the last few days. Do you approve of such tweets? Please RT,” Swaraj tweeted late night. More than 1 lakh people had participated in the poll with 57 per cent of them voting against it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd