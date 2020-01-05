Absolutely no grounds to keep Chandrashekhar Azad in jail: Priyanka Gandhi

Chandrashekhar Azad is lodged in the Tihar Jail. He was arrested after he led a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Chandrashekhar Azad is lodged in the Tihar Jail. He was arrested after he led a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Criticising the police action against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in the aftermath of protests against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Sunday alleged that government’s policy of “oppressing” dissent has reached a point of “cowardice”.

“The government’s policy of oppressing all expressions of dissent and protest has reached the point of cowardice. The lack of basic humanity in their actions is shameful. There are absolutely no grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail, let alone to deny him medical treatment if he is unwell. He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately,” Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter.

Azad is lodged in the Tihar Jail. He was arrested after he led a protest against the CAA at Delhi’s Jama Masjid on December 21. According to the FIR registered at Darya Ganj police station, Azad “instigated protesters against the new citizenship law at Jama Masjid to march to Jantar Mantar”.

The Bhim Army claimed on Saturday that Azad was unwell and needed immediate medical care.

Rejecting the claim, a senior jail official said Azad was “absolutely fine” and no such issue had come to their notice during routine medical check-ups by the official jail doctor.

