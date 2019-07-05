‘Absolute fraud’: SC lashes at Kochi flat owners for obtaining stay on demolition from vacation bench

The Supreme Court (SC) Friday lashed out at the counsel of a group of apartment owners from Kochi for obtaining a stay from a different bench of the top court during the vacation period on its earlier order of demolishing of the flats. The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra called it an “absolute fraud” and also criticised the other bench for passing a stay order on it’s earlier order.

In May this year, a SC bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha had ordered the demolition of five apartment complexes in Kochi’s Maradu municipality for the violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The court observed that the state, ravaged by floods in 2018, could not handle another flood of a similar scale on account of illegal constructions. There are around 320 flats in the five apartment complexes. The demolition order had come in response to a special leave petition filed by the State Coastal Zone Regulations Management Authority (CZMA).

In June however, a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi stayed the demolition order for six weeks and directed the listing of the matter back to the Arun Sinha-led bench in the first week of July. It was hearing a writ petition filed by a group of residents who complained that they were not heard by the court before passing the order of razing the buildings.

On Friday, the Arun Mishra-headed bench observed that senior counsel in the case was being changed everyday because those responsible know ‘what fraud was played on the court.’