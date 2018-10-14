Absconding witness in Sohrabuddin Sheikh case held

Sohrabuddin Shaikh ‘encounter’ case. Sohrabuddin Shaikh ‘encounter’ case.

An absconding CBI witness in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case has been arrested from Delhi by the Udaipur Police.

Udaipur Additional SP Brijesh Kumar Soni confirmed that Azam Khan is a CBI witness in the case. Khan was involved in incidents of firing in Udaipur a few months ago, according to Udaipur City Additional SP Paras Jain. He is booked in 50 cases related to extortion, police said.

“Khan has several cases registered against him for serious offences. He was involved in five firing incidents in Udaipur in June and July,” Jain said. Police issued a press release saying that Khan was arrested in Delhi and was brought to Udaipur. He had lived in several cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Baroda and Delhi and would never stay in one place for a long time, it said.

Khan was lodged in the Udaipur Central Jail in 2013-2014 and left the city after securing bail in 2014, after which he stayed in several locations, including in Mumbai, Gujarat and MP.

