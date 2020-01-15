Abrogation of Article 370 ‘historic step’, ‘disrupted proxy war’: Gen MM Naravane on Army Day

CDS General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General Naravane, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria and Naval chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh pay homage to martyrs at National War Memorial, on Army Day 2020 (Source: PIB) CDS General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General Naravane, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria and Naval chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh pay homage to martyrs at National War Memorial, on Army Day 2020 (Source: PIB)

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday hailed the abrogation of Article 370 as a “historic step” and said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the “western neighbour”. Naravane said the armed forces have a “zero-tolerance against terrorism.” “We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them,” he said, adding that India will soon acquire new, sophisticated weapons.

“Scraping of Article 370 – a historic step – has adversely affected the plans of western neighbour and its proxies. It will help integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream,” the Army chief said at a function to mark the 72nd Army Day at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to wish the armed forces on the occasion. “Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!” he tweeted, adding that he is “proud” of the soldiers

Captain Tania Shergill, first woman officer to lead all-men contingents at Army Day Parade Captain Tania Shergill, first woman officer to lead all-men contingents at Army Day Parade

“On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to their families. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Your immense sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people. Jai Hind!” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat were also present at the function. Army’s Captain Tania Shergil, the first woman Parade Adjutant, also led all-men contingents at the parade.

At the 72nd Army Day Celebration at the Delhi Cantt Parade Ground in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) At the 72nd Army Day Celebration at the Delhi Cantt Parade Ground in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing the armed forces on the eve of Army Day, Chief Gen M M Naravane said the Indian Army is a “valued institution” of India and that it is not merely a combat outfit or an instrument of national power but has carved out a “special niche” in the nation’s mind space. He also asked soldiers deployed along borders with China, Pakistan and those fighting the “proxy war” in Kashmir to remain vigilant round-the-clock, and assured that their operational and logistical needs will be met at any cost.

The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark Lt Gen K M Cariappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. This is the 72nd Army Day and it is the first time that chief of defence staff is attending it.

