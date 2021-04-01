About to enter school, Meerut teen shot by classmate: police

An officer said the accused hid the murder weapon – a countrymade pistol – and fled after the crime.

A student of Class IX was shot dead by his classmate outside their school in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, on Wednesday morning when the two went to collect their results, the police said.

The 14-year-old victim was shot on the chest and declared dead on arrival at the district hospital. The FIR was filed by the victim’s father.

The accused, also 14 years old, has been held, according to the police.

Deputy SP (Mawana) Uday Pratap Singh said, “The two had a fight 15-20 days ago. On Wednesday morning, they went to the school to collect their results. The incident took place outside their school (name withheld).”

The accused (name withheld) has been arrested and further investigations are on, Singh said.

An officer said the accused hid the murder weapon – a countrymade pistol – and fled after the crime.

“Our team will recover the weapon once details are revealed,” the officer said. “The victim’s postmortem is being conducted. The accused is being questioned and we are trying to ascertain what led to the fight.”

Stating that the two boys were classmates, Additional SP Keshav Kumar said, “The incident took place just two minutes before they were going to enter the school. From what we have gathered so far, it was a fight over a small matter regarding who is going to sit where in the classroom.”

Further investigations are on.