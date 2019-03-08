About Sri Sri on Ayodhya mediation panel, Owaisi says a neutral person would have been better

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Friday said though he would not question the Supreme Court order referring the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation but said no devotee wants further delay in construction of Ram temple.

“Will not question SC order. In the past, efforts were made to arrive at a solution, but with no success. No Lord Ram devotee or saint wants a delay in construction of Ram Mandir,” the BJP leader was quoted by ANI as saying.

Zafaryab Jilani, AIMPLB member and convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee, said they would co-operate in the mediation process. “We have already said we will cooperate in the mediation. Now, whatever we have to say, we will say it to the mediation panel, not outside,” he told news agency ANI.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, meanwhile, said it would have been better if the Supreme Court had appointed a neutral person. He told ANI that “Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who has been appointed a mediator had earlier made a statement ‘if Muslims don’t give up their claim on Ayodhya, India will become Syria.’

Taking to Twitter, Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision. Calling it an “honest effort,” Mayawati wrote, “Hon’ble Court looking for ‘a possibility of healing relationships’ is an appreciable move. BSP welcomes it.”

Union Minister Uma Bharti said she does not wish to comment on the SC order. “But as a Hindu, I think, a temple should be made where Lord Ram was born.” Bharti added.

Justice (retired) FM Ibrahim Kalifullah who will head the mediation panel said the committee will take “every effort” to resolve the “Ayodhya dispute amicably.” He also added that he is yet to receive the order copy

The Supreme Court Friday referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla and gave it eight weeks to complete the process. The other members of the panel will be spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, said a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.