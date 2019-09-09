Abolition of Article 370 not in national interest: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India’s Jan Sarokar Abhiyan, a nine-day-long tour led by the party’s national president Yogendra Yadav, reached Panchkula on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference in the city, replying to a query posed by Chandigarh Newsline on the abrogation of Article 370, Yadav said, “Decision, taken by the Centre is not in the national interest. The move is not in the long term interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India. The step taken was not just an incorrect procedure but will also be regretted by the country in the years to come.” He further said, “Imagine if the same is done to Haryana or Punjab. Not only without taking note of what its citizens want, but also by locking them up in their own houses, while claiming normalcy.”

Speaking about the legal and constitutional issues related to the matter, he said, “The constitution of India does allow the government to take such steps, however, even when required, the state assembly has to be referred. Here, the government had already dissolved the state assembly and only discussed the matter with the Centre appointed governor.”

On the move’s reception by the country’s people, Yadav said, “Although most of the people presently think that a separate constitution of Jammu and Kashmir harmed the integrity of India, such impression arises from the lack of understanding of the history of the state. In reality, Article 370 was the bridge that connected the rest of the India to the valley. How does one expect to shake hands with it when you have broken the bridge.”

He further advised that the matter of Jammu and Kashmir should not be sensationalised but be discussed in a rational long term perspective. Quoting Atal Bihaari Vajpayee’s “Insaaniyat, Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat (Humanity, Democracy, Kashmir-iyat)”, Yadav said that Vajpayee had the right vision for India and Kashmir and that the nation will have to his approach, sooner than later.

The tour, which started from Gurgaon on September 1 will conclude at Karnal on September 9.