British MP Debbie Abrahams’ deportation necessary, she is a ‘Pakistan proxy’: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

This photograph provided by Harpreet Upal, an accompanying aide of British Member of Parliament Debbie Abrahams shows Abrahams at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (AP) This photograph provided by Harpreet Upal, an accompanying aide of British Member of Parliament Debbie Abrahams shows Abrahams at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (AP)

Opinions within Congress appear to be divided over the deportation of British MP Debbie Abrahams from Delhi airport on Monday. After party MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the decision asking if the government was “scared of critics”, senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has backed the move saying it was necessary as Abrahams is a “Pakistan proxy”.

“The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India’s sovereignty must be thwarted,” Singhvi tweeted.

Abraham, who had criticised India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 last year, said Monday that she was denied entry to the country and deported after she landed at Delhi airport despite holding a visa.

The government, however, said Abrahams’ e-visa “was cancelled and she was informed regarding the decision in advance”.

Abrahams, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, said she was travelling on a valid e-visa to India to visit family and friends but the visa was revoked without explanation. Abrahams’ e-visa was reportedly issued last October, and was valid until October 2020. Government sources said Abrahams did not hold a “valid visa” to visit India, and that e-visa is for the limited purpose of tourism, and not for any other activity — business, political or official.

Hitting out at the government over the deportation of the British MP, Tharoor on Monday asked the government if it was “scared of critics.” He also said that the conduct is “unworthy of democracy and guaranteed to give us a far worse press than if she had been admitted.” “If things are fine in #Kashmir, shouldn’t the Govt encourage critics to witness the situation themselves to put their fears to rest? Instead of conducting tours for pliant MEPs &polite Ambassadors alone, surely the head of a ParliamentaryGroup on the subject is worth cultivating?” Tharoor had tweeted.

