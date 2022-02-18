Abhishek Banerjee reappointed as TMC national general secretary

February 18, 2022 7:11:13 pm
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday formed a new officer bearers’ committee, reappointing her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the party’s national general secretary and veteran leader Yashwant Sinha as its vice-president.
Senior TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya, too, have been given the post of the party’s national vice-presidents.
Among others, TMC minister Aroop Biswas has been made the treasurer, and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim in-charge of coordination.
Banerjee had last week dissolved the erstwhile national office bearers’ committee and the portfolios that came with it, amid a growing internal strife between the old guard and the young leaders. She then formed a 20-member working committee, packed with party veterans.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-