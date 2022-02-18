scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 18, 2022
Must Read

Abhishek Banerjee reappointed as TMC national general secretary

Senior TMC leaders Yashwant Sinha, Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya have been given the post of the party's national vice-presidents

By: PTI | Kolkata |
February 18, 2022 7:11:13 pm
Reappointed Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (File)

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday formed a new officer bearers’ committee, reappointing her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the party’s national general secretary and veteran leader Yashwant Sinha as its vice-president.

Senior TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya, too, have been given the post of the party’s national vice-presidents.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Among others, TMC minister Aroop Biswas has been made the treasurer, and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim in-charge of coordination.

Banerjee had last week dissolved the erstwhile national office bearers’ committee and the portfolios that came with it, amid a growing internal strife between the old guard and the young leaders. She then formed a 20-member working committee, packed with party veterans.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement