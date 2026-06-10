Abhishek Banerjee meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid Trinamool crisis

A day after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, with sources saying that the meeting was to discuss the coordination in the INDIA bloc.

Senior leaders in both parties maintained that the meeting was to discuss the INDIA bloc. “It is to discuss how the bloc goes ahead,” said a TMC leader.

The meeting between the two top leaders comes a day after the West Bengal CID on Tuesday conducted searches at the TMC’s central party office in Kolkata’s Kalighat and at the office of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Camac Street as part of its investigation into the alleged Assembly signature forgery case.