Abhishek Banerjee’s wife summoned by CBI in coal pilferage case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday reached the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and served a notice to his wife asking her to join probe in the coal pilferage case, news agency PTI reported.

In November 2020, the central probe agency had filed a case to probe the alleged illegal mining and theft of coal from Kunustoria and Kajoria coal fields of Eastern Coalfield Limited. Ever since, the BJP leaders has been alleging involvement of several TMC leaders, including Abhishek, who, they claimed, were instrumental in siphoning the money earned from the sales of the smuggled coal into the ruling party funds.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Mamata has been facing repeated attacks from the BJP leaders who have been accusing her of dynasty politics and preferential treatment towards her ‘bhaipo’ (nephew) Abhishek. Many of them have claimed that Abhishek will eventually be made the CM (candidate) of West Bengal.

Hitting out at the saffron camp during a rally last week, Mamata had dared Union Minister Amit Shah to first contest against her nephew before thinking of fighting her.

Addressing a party campaign in Pailan in the South 24 Parganas district, TMC chief Banerjee said (her nephew) Abhishek could have taken the “easy route of being an MP by choosing to be a Rajya Sabha member but he fought the Lok Sabha election and got the people’s mandate”. “Day and night, they are talking about Didi-Bhatija. I challenge Amit Shah, contest against Abhishek Banerjee first and then me,” she said.