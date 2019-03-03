‘Only stated truth, did not take credit’: Salman Khurshid on Abhinandan joining IAF during UPA

Despite heavy criticism on social media, Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said that he had “only stated the truth” and did not merely take credit for saying that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman had “matured” as an Indian Air Force pilot during the UPA regime. “I didn’t say the attack happened during my tenure. I had said that the person who attacked was commissioned in the Air Force during our tenure. I had only stated the truth. I did not take credit,” the senior advocate told reporters.

Advertising

The clarification came a day after the Congress leader welcomed the IAF pilot and said he was proud of the fact that he matured as a fighter pilot during UPA. After being held in captivity for 60 hours, Abhinandan was released by Pakistani authorities and handed over to India at Attari-Wagah border on Friday.

Many kudos for Wing Commander abhi Varthaman the face of India’s resistance to enemy aggression. Great poise and confidence in face of adversity. We are proud that he received his wings in 2004 and matured as fighter pilot during UPA — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) March 2, 2019

“Many kudos for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the face of India’s resistance to enemy aggression. Great poise and confidence in face of adversity. We are proud that he received his wings in 2004 and matured as fighter pilot during UPA,” Khurshid had tweeted.

Khurshid was trolled for his remarks. One user tweeted, “What next? Wing Commander Abhinandan was born in 1983, so all credit to Indira Gandhi for his birth?”

What next? Wing Cmdr Abhinandan was born in 1983, so all credit to Indira Gandhi for his birth? — Shefali Vaidya ??????? ?????? ?????? ????? (@ShefVaidya) March 3, 2019

“Robert Vadra also matured during UPA regime,” another person said.

Robert vadra also matured during upa regime . — radheshwar sharma (@radheshwar) March 2, 2019

“Thanks to Rahul ji (pilot wale) who taught him to fly the planes,” a third user said.