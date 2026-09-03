Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman begins flying for regional carrier FLY91

Abhinandan Varthaman, a decorated former Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain and Vir Chakra recipient, has ventured into commercial aviation. According to news agency PTI, he has joined Goa-headquartered regional carrier FLY91 as a pilot.

Sources familiar with the development told PTI that the former Indian Air Force fighter pilot officially joined the regional airline in August. FLY91 has declined to comment, stating that details regarding company personnel remain private, PTI reported. Specifics about his role haven’t been disclosed either.

Varthaman was in the news in 2019 when he was captured during an aerial battle with Pakistani fighter jets. During the fight, he successfully shot down an enemy aircraft before being captured. He was held in Pakistani custody for three days.