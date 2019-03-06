Toggle Menu
Abhinandan Varthaman not on social media, accounts in his name fake: IAF clarifies

The IAF statement advised users to not follow the fake accounts as they may be used to spread misinformation.

The Indian Air Force Wednesday issued a clarification stating that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman does not have a social media account on any portal. Following his return from captivity in Pakistan, there have been reports of several fake social media accounts that have been created in the IAF pilot’s name.

The statement names the fake accounts that have been operating under his name and advised users to not follow them as they may be used to spread misinformation.

Varthaman’s return to India was celebrated across the country and he was given a hero’s welcome at the Wagah border on the night of March 1. He has held by the Pakistani military for almost three days after his MiG-21 aircraft was shot down near the Line of Control (LOC) while engaging in combat with Pakistani jets that had violated the Indian airspace over Rajouri and Poonch districts.

