Abhinandan Varthaman not on social media, accounts in his name fake: IAF clarifies

The Indian Air Force Wednesday issued a clarification stating that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman does not have a social media account on any portal. Following his return from captivity in Pakistan, there have been reports of several fake social media accounts that have been created in the IAF pilot’s name.

The statement names the fake accounts that have been operating under his name and advised users to not follow them as they may be used to spread misinformation.

#FAKE ACCOUNTS : Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman does not have a social media account on any portal (Facebook /Instagram /Twitter). Please avoid following any fake accounts being used in the name of any IAF Airwarrior for spreading misinformation.

Jai Hind!!! pic.twitter.com/nG8C7ZUkQ6 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 6, 2019

Varthaman’s return to India was celebrated across the country and he was given a hero’s welcome at the Wagah border on the night of March 1. He has held by the Pakistani military for almost three days after his MiG-21 aircraft was shot down near the Line of Control (LOC) while engaging in combat with Pakistani jets that had violated the Indian airspace over Rajouri and Poonch districts.