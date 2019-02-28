Toggle Menu
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh welcomes Pakistan PM's decision to release captured pilot

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to release the captured Wing Commander received appreciation from Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who termed it as a step towards goodwill between the two countries.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh welcomes Pakistan PM's decision to release captured pilot
Pakistan PM said Thursday that his government has decided to release the captured Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman tomorrow (March 1). (File Photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release the captured Wing Commander Abhinandan received appreciation from Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who termed it as a step towards goodwill between the two countries. “I’m very happy, I had demanded his release earlier too. This is going to be a step towards goodwill and I hope this will be lasting,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pakistan PM said Thursday that his government has decided to release the captured Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman tomorrow (March 1). “As a peace gesture, we have decided to release the Indian pilot in our custody,” Khan told a joint session of parliament in Islamabad called to discuss the India-Pakistan situation.

 

