Punjab CM Amarinder Singh offers to receive IAF pilot Abhinandan at Wagah border

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is touring border areas of the state, on Thursday offered to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at the Wagah border in Amritsar on Friday.

In a tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amarinder wrote: “Dear @narendramodi ji , I’m touring the border areas of Punjab & I’m presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am.”

A Congress leader, who wished to remain unnamed, said it remains to be seen how the BJP reacts to his tweet over wanting to be present at Wagah border as its ally in Punjab — Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — may not like a Congress CM get the spotlight.

“Let us see. Since the PM has been tweeted, it would be for everyone to see his reaction,” the party leader said.