Abhijit Banerjee Left-leaning, backed Congress’ NYAY that people rejected: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, while congratulating economist Abhijit Banerjee for winning a Nobel prize, said people were aware that his “thought process is Left-leaning”. He also said that Banerjee had praised the Congress’ NYAY scheme, which people of India rejected outright.

Goyal made these remarks at a press conference in Pune.

Abhijit Banerjee ji ko nobel prize mila main unko badhai deta hun.Lekin unki samajh ke bare me to aap sab jaante hain.Unki jo thinking hai,wo totally left leaning hai. Unhone NYAY ke bade gungaan gaye the, Bharat ki janta ne totally reject kar diya unki soch ko. (I want to congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel prize. But you all are aware about his knowledge. He had spoken very highly about Congress’ NYAY scheme but the Indians rejected his idea)” Goyal said while addressing a press conference in Pune.

Indian-American Banerjee won the coveted Nobel Prize in Economics for his contributions in the field of poverty alleviation on October 14.

Immediately after Banerjee was conferred with the honour, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter that the economist had helped conceptualise NYAY, a minimum income guarantee scheme which was the most prominent campaign promise of the party during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Abhijit helped conceptualise NYAY that had the power to destroy poverty and boost the Indian economy. Instead, we now have Modinomics, that’s destroying the economy and boosting poverty,” Gandhi had tweeted while congratulating him.

However, BJP was quick to attack Gandhi and drawing a comparison with Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message, the party’s IT-department-in-charge said, the prime minister had congratulated the economist “without any ifs and buts despite knowing that he has been a critic”.

“Here is PM Modi congratulating Abhijit Banerjee without any ifs and buts despite knowing that he has been a critic. And Rahul Gandhi is not only politicizing Abhijit’s Nobel prize, but also using it to attack PM Modi. I know it is tough but will Rahul ever learn to be graceful?” he tweeted.

Goyal also took a dig at former prime minister Manmohan Singh who criticised the BJP-led Centre over the current economic slowdown and said , “I am surprised that Manmohan Singh who is an economist of great stature didn’t see the dire state in which he had left the economy in 2014, and how the Centr and state government has taken efforts and brought about a change.”

Days before he won the Nobel prize, Banerjee had blamed “recentralisation” as among the reasons compounding India’s economic slowdown. He had suggested a slew of measures, including raising MNREGA wages and advised the government to strengthen institutions, removing interference by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and withdraw cases “that look obviously politically motivated”.

-with agency inputs from ANI