‘See through these tactics’: Abhijeet Dipke cautions against dividing protestors

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday urged opposition groups and protesters to not let conspiracy theories divide them, arguing that the government’s differing responses to demonstrations were creating suspicion among people fighting for the same cause.

In a post on X, Dipke said the CJP had faced allegations of being planted by the BJP after it received permission to protest. He contrasted this with the INDIA bloc’s Monday protest that drew huge crowds and wide presence of opposition party leaders, alleging that it did not face the kind of police crackdown witnessed during the CJP’s demonstration on October 10.

Dipke called on protesters to remain focused on their demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar rather than suspecting one another’s motives.

When CJP was granted permission to protest, many were quick to float conspiracy theories that we were planted by the BJP. Yesterday, the INDIA bloc held a massive protest, but there was no crackdown like the one we witnessed on October 10. This is exactly how the govt plays us against each other. By treating different protests differently, they create suspicion and mistrust among people who are ultimately fighting for the same cause. My only request to everyone is to see through these tactics. Today, they may allow one protest and crush another. Tomorrow, they could reverse the roles. The idea is to keep us doubting each other instead of questioning those in power. Don’t let conspiracy theories divide us. Don’t fall into the trap of fighting among ourselves when we should be standing together. The fight is against Gyanesh Kumar and those protecting him. Don’t lose sight of that. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 13, 2026

According to Dipke, treating different demonstrations differently can fuel mistrust among groups that are otherwise challenging the same authorities. He argued that the permission granted to one group and restrictions imposed on another should not become grounds for mutual suspicion.

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“This is exactly how the govt plays us against each other. By treating different protests differently, they create suspicion and mistrust among people who are ultimately fighting for the same cause,” he added in the X post.

Dipke cautioned that the approach could change depending on the protest and the circumstances, urging people not to lose sight of their common objective.

“My only request to everyone is to see through these tactics. Today, they may allow one protest and crush another. Tomorrow, they could reverse the roles. The idea is to keep us doubting each other instead of questioning those in power,” he wrote.

He concluded by reiterating that the campaign should remain focused on Gyanesh Kumar and those he accused of protecting the Chief Election Commissioner.

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“Don’t let conspiracy theories divide us. Don’t fall into the trap of fighting among ourselves when we should be standing together.

“The fight is against Gyanesh Kumar and those protecting him. Don’t lose sight of that,” Dipke said.