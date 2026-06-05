‘Leaving my fate in hands of Constitution’: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke leaves for India

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday said he was en route to India a day before the ‘youth pressure group’ he founded called for a peaceful sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
Dipke, who is in Boston, is scheduled to land in the national capital around 8 am on Saturday, following which he and prominent activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, intend to go to the Parliament Street police station to seek the requisite permissions required for the protest.
“On my way to India…Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim,” Dipke said in a post on X.
Addressing its maiden press conference at the Constitution Club, a stone’s throw from Parliament on Wednesday, the group’s chief spokesperson Saurav Das said protesters “of all political shades” were welcome to join their protest on Saturday.
Led by Dipke, who was formerly associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a short while before going to the United States to pursue a public relations course, has proposed a sit-in protest to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan this Saturday.
“Abhijeet Dipke ji will land at the Delhi airport at 8 am on June 6. He has called upon his supporters to come to the airport and receive him. All those who will be there, including Wangchuk ji, will go to the Parliament Street police station and will ask the police for permission to protest at Jantar Mantar,” Das said.
“Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site…all protesters are welcome (to join) from all parties—whether the ruling or Opposition party…should come without their respective banners because this is an issue of the youth and the youth constitute the biggest majority in this country. We invite everybody from all political shades to come and be part of this movement,” he added.
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In a clearer indication that the group has added a structural dimension to its ranks after catching social media by surprise with a satirical post last month, it has urged India’s Gen Z to be part of the protest to demand accountability from the BJP-led NDA government on a slew of issues.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More