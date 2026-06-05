‘Leaving my fate in hands of Constitution’: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke leaves for India

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday said he was en route to India a day before the ‘youth pressure group’ he founded called for a peaceful sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Dipke, who is in Boston, is scheduled to land in the national capital around 8 am on Saturday, following which he and prominent activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, intend to go to the Parliament Street police station to seek the requisite permissions required for the protest.

“On my way to India…Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim,” Dipke said in a post on X.