‘Jantar Mantars will emerge across country’: Abhijeet Dipke on denotification of protest site

Abhijeet Dipke said he would travel to Delhi on Wednesday to join the CJP protest. (File photo)

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday warned of protests across the country if demonstrations were barred at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. He said the agitation demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation would continue even if police detained him before he reached the national capital.

Dipke said he would travel to Delhi on Wednesday to join the CJP protest. If stopped by police en route, he would begin the agitation from wherever he was detained.

He made the remarks at his native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, where he had arrived for the asthi visarjan ceremony of his late grandmother, Savitribai Dipke.