‘Jantar Mantars will emerge across country’: Abhijeet Dipke on denotification of protest site

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday warned of protests across the country if demonstrations were barred at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. He said the agitation demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation would continue even if police detained him before he reached the national capital.
Dipke said he would travel to Delhi on Wednesday to join the CJP protest. If stopped by police en route, he would begin the agitation from wherever he was detained.
He made the remarks at his native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, where he had arrived for the asthi visarjan ceremony of his late grandmother, Savitribai Dipke.
The warning follows a standing order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar on October 11, removing Jantar Mantar Road from the list of designated protest sites. The order identified Ramlila Maidan in Central Delhi, Burari Ground in North Delhi and CBD Ground in East Delhi as alternative venues for large demonstrations.
The CJP said Tuesday that its leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav Das were detained after reaching Jantar Mantar despite heavy barricading and a strong security presence. The party said other members, including Shinde, were also detained.
Dipke accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of suppressing democratic dissent, arguing that removing Jantar Mantar’s designated status would not stop protests.
“Narendra Modi has a problem with agitation and not the site of the agitation; he has a problem with the idea of people protesting and these are symptoms of a dictator,” the PTI quoted him as saying.
“If they think the protest will stop if Jantar Mantar is denotified as a protest site, then the entire country will turn Jantar Mantar. Jantar Mantar is the spirit of every agitator,” he said.
Asked where the party would demonstrate, Dipke replied, “The entire nation will turn Jantar Mantar, and Delhi will turn Jantar Mantar.”
He added that CJP members had been carrying the national flag when they were detained. If carrying the Tricolour was illegal, he said, those in power were “big anti-nationals”.
According to the report, Dipke said the party’s legal team would approach the court over the detention of Ranka and Das after they unfurled the national flag at Jantar Mantar.
He later travelled to a farm in neighbouring Kundkar Pimpri village and spoke to reporters while sitting in a car. He said he had contacted his legal team about the incident because he could not speak to them while at home.
Despite his personal loss, Dipke had earlier attended the funeral of an elderly Muslim woman from his village after learning of her death and offered support to her family.
Earlier on Tuesday, Dipke posted on X: “Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police.”
Tagging Modi, he wrote: “You cannot denotify the resistance.”
Dipke also shared a video showing CJP members climbing over a gate to enter Jantar Mantar and raising slogans, including “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, as police personnel rushed towards them.