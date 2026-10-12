‘Why did police not let me use my phone’, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke refutes Delhi Police video

The Delhi Police released a video on Sunday showing officers informing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke about his grandmother’s death while he was in detention in Delhi.

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In the video, Deputy Commissioner of Police Neha Yadav said officers approached CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after receiving news of the death and offered help with utmost sensitivity regarding flights, phone calls and other arrangements so he could travel home for the last rites. They also repeatedly asked whether he wanted to speak to his parents, but he declined, she said.

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VIDEO | Yesterday, a woman police officer informed Abhijeet Dipke that his grandmother had died and offered to arrange transport for him to attend her funeral. Dipke repeatedly said, “I’ll stay,” and told the officer that he would not be able to speak to his father. The officer also offered to facilitate a phone call to a family member and informed him that the funeral was scheduled for the following day.

(Source: Third Party)

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2026

In the video released by Delhi Police, Abhijeet Dipke can be heard saying, “I will sit here.” Later, Dipke asked for his phone to make a personal call. However, a Delhi police officer insisted on giving the phone number to them instead so that they could make a call to the concerned number. The officer also asked if Abhijeet Dipke could recall the contact number of his father.

DCP Neha Yadav further said that Dipke was given enough time to think and process the situation later in the day.

Abhijeet Dipke says part of video was deleted by Delhi Police

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke refuted claims by the Delhi Police that he was offered ‘help’. Reacting to the video, in a post on X, Abhijeet Dipke said that the police did not allow him to use his phone. He also claimed that he asked if he could call his cousin but he was denied permission. In a post on X, Abhijeet Dipke wrote: “I had requested to let me speak to my cousin who lives with my grandmother. Asked for my phone just for a couple of minutes so I could at least take out the number of my cousin. Why didn’t the Delhi Police let me use my phone? I had also asked for a call with a lawyer which was again denied.

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At 3:30 in the morning, Delhi Police asked me to call my father and inform him that tomorrow I’ll be going to jail for a long time. The same father who has just lost his mother. How much more trauma did you want to put my family through after we already lost my grandmother?

What was the purpose of trying to call my parents at 3:30 in the morning? You wanted to torment them?”

I had requested to let me speak to my cousin who lives with my grandmother. Asked for my phone just for a couple of minutes so I could at least take out the number of my cousin. Why Delhi Police didn’t let me use my phone? I had also asked for a call with lawyer which was again denied. At 3:30 in the morning, Delhi Police asks me to call my father and inform him that tomorrow I’ll be going in jail for a long time. The same father who has just lost his mother. How much more trauma did you want to put my family through after we already lost my grandmother? What was the purpose of trying to call my parents at f-ing 3:30 in the morning? You wanted to torment them? — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 11, 2026

The video came after Anita Dipke, the mother of Abhijeet Dipke accused Delhi Police for not allowing him to return home for the last rites of his grandmother. However, the police said that he declined the offer.

The grandmother of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke died at the age of 85 in the family’s native village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Saturday. Savitribai Shankar Dipke died at Santuk Pimpri village. Dipke’s parents, Bhagwan and Anita, left for the village after receiving the news, The Indian Express learnt.

Abhijeet Dipke was detained inside his aircraft shortly after it landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning. He was travelling from Mumbai with CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for the protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.