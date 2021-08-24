Govt appoints Abhay Kumar Singh as joint secy in newly created Ministry of Cooperation

Abhay Kumar Singh has been appointed as joint secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation which was recently formed with an aim to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

Singh, a 2004-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, has been appointed as joint secretary in the ministry for a combined tenure of seven years against the newly created post.

The appointment has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the order by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Among other appointments, Vijaya Lakshmi Nadendla, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, and Priya Ranjan, a 1998-batch Indian Forest Service officer of the Rajasthan cadre, have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Pramod Kumar Meherda, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, has been appointed as managing director in National Food Security Mission (NFSM) under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare with additional charge of the post of secretary, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB).

Kavita Garg, a 1999-batch Indian Defence Accounts Service officer has been named as joint secretary in the Ministry of AYUSH.

Kavita Singh, a 2004-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, was appointed as joint secretary in Cabinet Secretariat by temporarily upgrading the post of director held by the officer to be further adjustable against a regular vacancy, the DoPT said.

Vibhu Nayar, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, was named as executive director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) under the Department of Commerce.

The ACC also cleared the appointment of Madnesh Kumar Mishra, a 1990-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer as joint secretary in the Ministry of Culture and Dinesh Kumar, a 2004-batch lAS officer of the Nagaland cadre as joint secretary in Department of Defence.

Appointments of Sanjay Kumar, a 1995-batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer, as additional FA and joint secretary, Ministry of Defence (Finance); Vedveer Arya, a 1997-batch Indian Defence Accounts Service officer, as additional FA and joint secretary in the Ministry of Defence (Finance) and Peeyush Kumar, a 1997-batch lAS officer as joint secretary, Department of Economic Affairs have also been cleared.

Sreekanth T, a 2004-batch lAS officer, was appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, while Shailendra Singh, a 1997-batch IFoS officer was named as Deputy Director General (DDG), UIDAI headquarters in New Delhi under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

In the order, the ACC approved appointments/premature repatriations of many officers at Joint Secretary/Joint Secretary equivalent level.