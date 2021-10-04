Abhay Chautala to fight bypoll from seat he quit over farm stir

SENIOR INLD leader Abhay Chautala, whose resignation in support of the farmers’ agitation necessitated the Ellenabad bypoll, will be re-contesting as the party nominee on October 30.

Abhay, the INLD’s lone MLA in the Haryana Assembly, has been a three-time legislator from Ellenabad, which is considered a Chautala-clan stronghold.

“When I resigned, I had asked the people of Haryana who agreed with me and told me that they would stand with me in whatever decision I take. Thus, I decided to resign in support of the farmers who are protesting against these three black farm legislations,” Chautala said.

“Today again, people gathered in huge numbers in Chopta mandi and called a mahapanchayat… It was a people’s programme which gave me their verdict to re-contest from Ellenabad. People… told me that they would like to give me this responsibility of representing them again,” he said.

BJP and JJP are yet to announce their candidates.