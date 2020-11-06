Abhay Chautala slams Dushyant, demands CBI probe in ‘registration scam’

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala

The INLD MLA from Ellanabad, Abhay Chautala, Thursday took on his nephew and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the Revenue portfolio, on the issue of the alleged registration scam in Haryana on first day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s resumed monsoon session.

While speaking on the Calling Attention Notice on the matter, Abhay slammed the government accusing its top corridors of involved in corruption and demanded a CBI probe into the scandal.

He said, “During lockdown, over 30,000 illegal sale deeds were registered in 32 cities of Haryana resulting in a scam worth thousands of crores of rupees. On one hand the minister (Dushyant) says that immovable properties were not illegally registered, but in its reply the government also admits that rules were violated in such registrations. The government also admits that in at least 1,555 cases, the NOC that is mandatory under Section 7-A of the Act was not obtained while registration. How can the government say that it did not incur any loss due to this scandal? This statement is contradictory in itself. In Gurgaon alone, 1,199 such fraudulent registrations were done for the land on which illegal colonies came up.”

Dushyant, however, countered Abhay’s assertions and said, “Constitution gives people a right to get the deeds registered. Government did not incur any financial loss. All such registries that happened have been verified. It is not that 30,000 deeds were registered during the lockdown period. Rather, they include agreements, agreement to transfer, settlement, transfer of immovable etc. There are 26 such components. All these different components were registered. All registries were verified and it was found that full stamp duty was received by the government.”

However, demanding a CBI probe into the matter, Abhay said, “The Chief Minister has admitted that there was a scandal in registrations. How can the minister (Dushyant) claim that there was no scandal? Government officials were caught admitting that the money goes till the top. Even statements of BJP leaders came up where they claimed that registrations are not done unless bribe money is paid. I wished CM was present in the House to hear me and reply on the issues that I am raising. I want that the government must get a CBI probe conducted so that those who are guilty can be punished.”

Apprising the House on the swift action taken by the state government, Dushyant added, “We suspended one sub-registrar in Sohna, five joint sub-registrars were also suspended. Charges were framed within one month. Two more sub-registrars who were found involved have been suspended and directions have been given to register FIR against them. We have also asked all the Commissioners to identify all such cases under Section 7-A Controlled Area where deeds pertaining to agricultural land less than 1,200 square yards has been registered. The commissioners have been asked to identify all such cases and send a detailed report”.

Congress MLA from Tosham, Kiran Choudhry, too attacked the government seeking a “thorough probe” into the scandal. “How can the government admit on one hand that yes, there were lapses and on the other hand claim that there was no illegality involved in those registries. Suspending officials is barely an eye wash. Is this scandal only limited to sub-registrars or joint sub-registrars? The government needs to dig deeper to find the actual kingpins. How can the government claim deny any revenue loss? Entire Haryana is watching this. On one side we talk about zero tolerance on corruption, on the other hand people are openly claiming that they are paying money and yet their work is not being done. The minister must inform the House what action he is going to take,” Kiran said.

Responding to Kiran’s contentions and hinting at various scandals that took place during the tenure of previous governments, Dushyant said, “We have simplified the registration procedures. Section 7-A meant to curb unorganised development. If you agree, we can get a probe for the last 10 years. In fact, Gurgaon is the most ill-planned district.”

