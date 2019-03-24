Abhay Chautala resigns as Haryana House Oppn Leader

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary general Abhay Chautala Saturday resigned from the post of Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly and sought disqualification of five “rebel” MLAs, including sister-in-law Naina Chautala, for alleged anti-party activities.

While INLD lawmaker from Nalwa, Ranbir Gangwa, joined the BJP Thursday, the four others have extended support to Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Abhay, who is an MLA from Ellanabad, announced that he will also approach the Lok Sabha Speaker to seek disqualification of Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala, the son of his elder brother Ajay Chautala.

“I have sent my resignation from the post of LoP to the Assembly Speaker. I have written to the Speaker demanded the disqualification of four MLAs who are supporting the JJP for indulging in anti-party activities. I have told the Speaker to accept my resignation when you disqualify them (five legislators),” Abhay told mediapersons here.

INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala had expelled Ajay’s two sons, Dushyant and Digvijay, from the party last November. This resulted in Ajay and his sons floating a new outfit, the JJP. Four MLAs — Anup Dhanak (Uklana), Rajdeep Phogat (Dadri), Pirthi Singh (Narwana) and Naina Chautala (Dabwali) — have been extended support to the JJP without resigning from the INLD.

“They canvassed for JJP during the Jind by-election. Thus, they worked against the party on whose symbol they had been elected on… Ranbir Gangwa too has defected…,” Abhay said.