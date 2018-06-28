‘Abetting’ suicide of real estate broker: Bombay HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Pune corporator

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Deepak Mankar, a Pune corporator accused of abetting the suicide of a Pune resident and real estate broker over alleged possession of a property.

Justice Mridula Bhatkar rejected the anticipatory bail. Mankar had approached the High Court after his anticipatory bail was rejected by a sessions court in Pune on June 6. Mankar was represented by senior lawyer Amit Desai, along with lawyers Abad Ponda and Shantanu Phanse.

The Pune police have booked nine persons, of whom seven were arrested, for allegedly abetting the suicide.

According to Jayesh Jagtap, son of deceased Jitendra Jagtap, his father was looking after the financial transaction of a property at Rasta Peth, Pune.

The property was in possession of Jitendra and he was its caretaker. Jayesh claimed that meetings were going on between his father (Jitendra) and Mankar, along with the co-accused and a builder Sudhir Karnataki, for the property for the past two to three months before the incident.

Jayesh told the police that Mankar and Karnataki pressured his father over possession of the property and his father refused to hand over the property unless he was paid a suitable sum. Jayesh further told the police that on June 1, around 10 pm, when Jitendra returned home, he appeared scared. Jitendra allegedly told his family that he had been receiving threats from Mankar regarding the property. Jitendra further informed his brother Shailesh Jagtap, a police officer in Pune, about the alleged threats.

Jayesh told the police that on June 2, his father had been to the site of the property, when one Vinod Lokhare, known to Mankar, visited him, along with six to seven unknown people. There was a meeting between Jitendra and Lokhare. According to Jayesh, his father seemed scared after the meeting.

Jayesh also told the police that his father left the site office informing him that he was going to Sinhagad for some work. Since he did not return till around 2pm, Jayesh started making phone calls to his father to know his whereabouts. Jayesh also informed Shailesh.

At the same time, Jayesh received a call from Lokhare informing him that his father had committed suicide on the railway tracks near Anant Talkies, in Ghorpadi. Jayesh further told the police that after performing the last rites, he found a pouch containing a note that held Mankar and others responsible for driving him to commit suicide.

