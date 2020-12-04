Abetment to suicide case: Arnab Goswami moves Bombay HC for stay on chargesheet

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami Thursday moved an urgent interim application before the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on filing of a chargesheet and further proceedings in the abetment to suicide case.

The application has been filed through law firm Phoenix Legal, in a pending petition filed by Goswami earlier, which had sought quashing of the FIR.

Goswami and two others, Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda, were arrested on November 4 after the police reopened a case involving the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik at their home in Alibag in May 2018. According to the police, the Naiks died by suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami’s channel and the companies of Shaikh and Sarda.

The Supreme Court had last month ordered the release of Goswami and other co-accused on interim bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 each.

Stating that he was arrested on November 4 with a “malafide intention” and in a completely illegal manner, Goswami sought that the HC transfer the investigation to CBI or any other independent agency, in case the relief of stay is not granted.

Goswami alleged that there is a “well documented pattern of interference” in the case. He submitted that allowing a chargesheet to be filed in the case in view of SC’s observations would be “grotesque mockery” of the apex court’s directions.

Goswami sought a stay on filing of chargesheet till the HC decides his plea for quashing of the FIR, which is likely to be heard next on December 10.

