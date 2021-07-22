Abdulla Shahid, President-elect of UN General Assembly, arrives in India

Abdulla Shahid, the President-elect of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (PGA-elect) and foreign minister of the Maldives, arrived in India on Wednesday on a three-day visit.

India is the first country Shahid is visiting in his official capacity as President-elect of the UN General Assembly after he was elected to the post on June 7, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). India supported Shahid’s candidature to the post.

Shahid will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on key international, multilateral, regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

An agreement for high-impact community development projects to be implemented with Indian grant assistance in the Maldives will also be signed during the visit.

The MEA said Jaishankar will also host an official dinner in honour of Shahid. “The visit of PGA-elect will provide an opportunity to exchange views with him on several global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with,” the MEA said.

Shahid last visited India in April in his capacity as the Maldivian foreign minister.