Eid homecoming: 20-year ordeal ends for Kerala man on death row in Saudi Arabia

Before leaving for Saudi Arabia in 2006, Abdul Rahim drove an autorickshaw and a school bus in Kerala.

For the Machilakathu family in Feroke, near Kerala’s Kozhikode, Eid 2026 became a day of relief and reunion as their son returned home after languishing in a Saudi prison for two decades, narrowly escaping the gallows.

Abdul Rahim, in jail since December 2006 in connection with the death of a teenager under his care, arrived home on Thursday morning on an exit visa from Saudi Arabia. As he stepped out of Kozhikode airport, hundreds waited near his ancestral house to welcome him.

For many elders, Rahim was a faded memory; for the youngsters, he was an icon whose story had moved Keralites across the world, sparking an extraordinary crowdfunding campaign that secured his release.