Davanagere bypoll fallout: Karnataka Congress suspends MLC Abdul Jabbar from party membership

The move comes just days after Jabbar resigned as chairman of KPCC’s minority wing. (Credits: Facebook/ Abdul Jabbar)

The Karnataka Congress Wednesday suspended senior leader and three-time MLC Abdul Jabbar from its primary membership “in view of his anti-party activities in the recent by-election of Davanagere South Assembly Constituency.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar made the announcement in a release.

The move comes just days after Jabbar resigned as chairman of KPCC’s minority wing. His resignation had come a day after a section of minority leaders from the Congress, MLC Saleem Ahmed and MLA Rizwan Arshad, accused ‘some senior leaders’ of attempting to sabotage the Congress’s prospects in the segment that was out for polls on April 9.