Abducted teen killed in UP, Yogi asks cops to consider NSA against accused

The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district on Monday arrested five people in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy, whose body was found a day after he was abducted from his home in the Pipraich area of Misrauli village. The prime accused, and one of those arrested, is the victim’s neighbour.

“Five persons have been arrested and two others are still on the run,” said Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta.

The police said around 3 pm on Sunday, the victim’s father Mahajan Gupta, who runs a paan shop, received a ransom call from an unidentified number. The caller asked him to pay Rs 1 crore to ensure his son’s release.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police picked up a few local people, including the boy’s neighbour Daya Nand, for questioning.

After Daya Nand failed to provide proper answers during questioning, the police interrogated him at length. The police said the boy was killed because he had identified Daya Nand.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the police to consider invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused, and expedite the trial. He also issued directions to find if there was any lapse on part of the police. The government also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the victim’s family.

