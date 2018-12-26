Abducted RTI activist found dead, fifth in Bihar this year

An RTI activist was found murdered in Banka late on Sunday, a day after he was kidnapped, the police said. Bhola Sah (40), a resident of Phullidummar, had exposed corruption in his panchayat.

This is the fifth killing of an RTI activist in Bihar in 2018 — the highest in eight years.

According to the police, Sah had sought information on alleged misappropriation of funds under several schemes. After he was found dead, his brother Vinod Sah lodged a case against the local mukhiya’s husband Vinod Tanti and six others.

The complainant alleged that Tanti, who had been looking after the local panchayat’s work on behalf of his wife, had shown completion of some schemes on paper. “As Vinod Tanti was apprehensive of government action, my brother was targeted,” said Vinod Sah.

A local teacher, Manoj Yadav, was also named in FIR. Bhola had complained to government officials about him, Vinod Sah alleged.