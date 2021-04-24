Two of three ONGC employees rescued in joint operation by Army, Assam Rifles

Two of the three Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) employees who were allegedly abducted by the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Assam days ago, have been rescued in an operation by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in Nagaland.

Three employees of the company were allegedly abducted from a rig site in Lakuwa field of Assam’s Sivasagar district. They were identified as Mohini Mohan Gogoi from Sivasagar district, and Alakesh Saikia and Retul Saikia from Jorhat district.

In the operation that began in Mon, Nagaland last night, Gogoi and Alakesh Saikia were rescued. The operation is underway. One AK 47 rifle was recovered from the site.

On Friday evening, the Assam Police said the ULFA-I was involved in the abduction. It added that police has arrested “14 linkmen and sympathisers who were helping the banned outfit directly or indirectly.”